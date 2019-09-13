Home Cities Bengaluru

Mayor Gangambike sets October deadline to stop plastic use

Malls, supermarkets, hotels will be penalised, licences cancelled if they fail to abide, says Mayor 

plastic

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Thursday said malls, super markets, hotels and restaurants — who are the largest users of plastic — must switch over to alternatives by October failing which they will be penalised and their licences will be cancelled.

Speaking at a special fair organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and BBMP to promote alternatives to plastic and provide a platform for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to display their eco-friendly products at Freedom Park, the Mayor said while most consumers are cooperating with the plastic ban, industries and others were complaining that there were no alternatives to plastic. She said the three-day plastic mela was being organised to address their woes.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who was present at the event, said plastic has been banned with the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules-2016.

So far, over 22,000 kg of seized plastic has been handed over to Kempegowda International Airport for laying roads. The plastic mela is ideal for people to get to know about the alternatives to plastic, he said.

When pointed out that high cost for alternatives was stopping people from switching over, Kumar said the cost was high at present because the demand was less. Once the production (of alternatives) increases, the price will come down making them more affordable, he said. He said the BBMP will also hold talks with Karnataka Milk Federation on the issue of plastic milk sachets and said they will be convinced to use alternatives and recycle the sachets.

At the mela one can find alternatives to plastic cutlery, packaging material, carry bags, pen and mobile phone holders, diapers, sanitary pads, and handbags. A few manufacturers have even gone one step ahead and come out with creative fancy items made with recyclable materials. Also on display are wooden amplifiers and wooden tooth brushes.

On the issue of legalising over 10,000 properties under Akrama Sakrama scheme in the city, he said it was done by the revenue department following the minister’s directive. BBMP is still holding discussions and is finalising the details on converting B-Khata properties to A-Khata, he said.

