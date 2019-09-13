Name change leaves students in fix

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least half a dozen MBA aspirants were put in a spot on Thursday as the college they applied to has changed its name, but the old name of the college continues to remain on the students’ admission order, which has not been updated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).



“The college has refused to admit us as the admission order issued by KEA had not printed the updated name. We have paid the fees... but admission is denied to us,” one of the students told The New Indian Express.

Thursday was the last day for Karnataka CET students to submit their fees for admission. A rush of confused students and parents was seen running from pillar to post to get their admission-related issues resolved.

The lack of a proper redressal system at KEA put a number of MBA candidates and engineers through anxious moments as their admissions drew to a close on Thursday. The affected students were seen waiting till late afternoon for a letter from the KEA.

A KEA official said the seat matrix had come with the old name. “It seems that the college has changed its name on its own. The matter was discussed with the government who said if the college has applied for the change in name, it will be done immediately. Students will be given a new admission order. MBA admission payment is extended by another day,” he said.

Payment problem

Another MBA student who paid his fee for admission in a college in the city had to run around because of the “ambiguous list of rules.”

“The rules state that after downloading the challan, a candidate has to pay the prescribed fee in the nearest bank which will be notified by KEA. Upon going to the first bank, we were told that we need to have an account with them for transaction above Rs 50,000 (while the MBA fee is Rs 54,000). Only later did we manage to make the payment through another bank via NEFT,” said a parent.

“We were inconvenienced not just by the bank, but also department officials who did not seem to understand what the problem was,” said the candidate.

However, a KEA official said, “There have been six cases about transactions not going through, but have all been resolved in a day.”

Admitted to college

Meanwhile, students attempting to gain admission in a government engineering college in Chamarajanagar were given admission in another aided college, some 60km away, despite there being 30 vacant seats in the former college which was close to their residence. “The government college has 30 vacant seats and is much closer to our place. The previous year, students were given admission there using a certificate by KEA, but this time authorities claimed it was not possible,” said a student.

A KEA official said, “Only if they surrender their seat in the aided college where their seats are confirmed, will they have a chance in the government college. This is because KEA rules state that a candidate cannot have two seats at the same time.”

However, the dilemma of the students now is that they are not sure they will get seats in the government college if they surrendered their seats in the aided college which is 60 km away, in which case they will be left without a seat in any college.