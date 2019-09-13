Home Cities Bengaluru

Name change leaves students in fix

College changes name; old name remains on admission order, not updated by KEA

Published: 13th September 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least half a dozen MBA aspirants were put in a spot on Thursday as the college they applied to has changed its name, but the old name of the college continues to remain on the students’ admission order, which has not been updated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

“The college has refused to admit us as the admission order issued by KEA had not printed the updated name. We have paid the fees... but admission is denied to us,” one of the students told The New Indian Express. 

Thursday was the last day for Karnataka CET students to submit their fees for admission. A rush of confused students and parents was seen running from pillar to post to get their admission-related issues resolved. 

The lack of a proper redressal system at KEA put a number of MBA candidates and engineers through anxious moments as their admissions drew to a close on Thursday. The affected students were seen waiting till late afternoon for a letter from the KEA. 

A KEA official said the seat matrix had come with the old name. “It seems that the college has changed its name on its own. The matter was discussed with the government who said if the college has applied for the change in name, it will be done immediately. Students will be given a new admission order. MBA admission payment is extended by another day,” he said.

Payment problem

Another MBA student who paid his fee for admission in a college in the city had to run around because of the “ambiguous list of rules.”
“The rules state that after downloading the challan, a candidate has to pay the prescribed fee in the nearest bank which will be notified by KEA.  Upon going to the first bank, we were told that we need to have an account with them for transaction above Rs 50,000 (while the MBA fee is Rs 54,000). Only later did we manage to make the payment through another bank via NEFT,” said a parent.
“We were inconvenienced not just by the bank, but also department officials who did not seem to understand what the problem was,” said the candidate.
However, a KEA official said, “There have been six cases about transactions not going through, but have all been resolved in a day.” 

Admitted to college
Meanwhile, students attempting to gain admission in a government engineering college in Chamarajanagar were given admission in another aided college, some 60km away, despite there being 30 vacant seats in the former college which was close to their residence. “The government college has 30 vacant seats and is much closer to our place. The previous year, students were given admission there using a certificate by KEA, but this time authorities claimed it was not possible,” said a student. 
A KEA official said, “Only if they surrender their seat in the aided college where their seats are confirmed, will they have a chance in the government college. This is because KEA rules state that a candidate cannot have two seats at the same time.”

However, the dilemma of the students now is that they are not sure they will get seats in the government college if they surrendered their seats in the aided college which is 60 km away, in which case they will be left without a seat in any college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp