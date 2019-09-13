Home Cities Bengaluru

RTO official beaten up after accident 

The incident took place at Huskur Gate on Hosur Road on Thursday afternoon and the auto driver sustained injuries.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at Electronics City after an RTO official allegedly rammed his speeding car into an autorickshaw, attracting the attention of passersby who roughed him up alleging that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The incident occurred when Manjunath was returning home after work in his personal car and was heading towards Hebbagodi at 2.30 pm.  While he was passing Huskur, the auto tried to overtake the car and Manjunath hit the autorickshaw. 
Autorickshaw driver Syed Imran, 36, fell out of the auto and sustained injuries to his hands and legs. Manjunath got down from the car and trued to help Imran. However, passersby, who rushed to the spot, suspected that he was drunk and assaulted him.

Parappana Agarahara police, who were alerted about the incident reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Traffic was affected on the busy road following the incident. Manjunath was handed over to Electronics City traffic police who examined him using an alcometer and came to the conclusion that he was not drunk. Manjunath, who works as a motor vehicle inspector in the same locality, refused to file a case.

