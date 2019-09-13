Karnataka govt mulls extending mid-day meal to PU students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Thursday said his department was mulling extending mid-day meals to students in pre-university colleges too.



He was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a programme organised by NGO Adamya Chetana run by Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late union minister Ananth Kumar.



While the present mid-day meal scheme covers students only till Class 10, Suresh said there was a demand from several quarters to extend the scheme to PU classes and the department was pursuing it with the government.

“PU students also come from same background and need nutrition. Students in high school and PU share the same compound... but only those up to SSLC are given mid-day meals. This is a strange setup,” he said. “We have taken it up with the chief minister. We will also find out what the financial burden will be on the exchequer if the scheme is extended. Suitable measures will be taken,” he added.

Adamya Chetana along with Sri Sathya Sai Annapurna Trust launched ‘Sai Sure Nutritious Milk ‘ — a nutrimix — that can be added to the milk provided in mid-day meals on the occasion. So far, about 85,000 students in 333 schools are being provided mid-day meals and milk by Adamya Chetana.

“The trust had discussed with the previous government about extending the programme throughout the state. We will also discuss it and give the required permission,” the minister added.