‘Art treats all as equal’

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : One of the oldest styles in the Hindustani Classical genre, Dhrupad, comprises historical influences and the person making strides in it is Pelva Naik (33), Dhrupad performer. In the city for her performance in Equal – Voice For A Common Humanity at Ranga Shankara, Naik recalls how she ventured into the field at a very young age. Born in Ahmedabad, she was brought up in a family of art lovers and connoisseurs, which eventually led to her being exposed to classical art forms.

She also emphasises on the need for more platforms, which dedicate themselves towards a single cause. When asked on her take with regards to other classical art forms, Naik says, “I feel there have been layers of beliefs in the field. They are currents of change with each at a different pace and we are in a time where all these layers are working together. There is a definite change which is brewing.”

Mumbai-based Naik also addressed the audience with her take on Dhrupad and explained the change which she proudly advocates. Over the years, she has strongly advocated against the lines of gender differentiation in the classical genre. She emphasises on the aspect of equality in Dhrupad, which has been termed as male-centric, but in reality, is just an art form for any gender. “Gender has been an issue when it comes to most art forms, especially with Dhrupad. What I advocate through my work is that no art form can be linked to gender as art treats everyone as equal. The creativity that comes out has to be independent of socio-cultural influences and bias,” she adds.

As a solo Dhrupad vocalist, Naik’s music has sincerely adhered to traditional elements and further ventures to cultivate a set of fresh characteristics. Trained under Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar, who she claims to be her biggest influence, Naik has also drawn influences with Begum Akhtar, Sudeshwari Devi and her father Paresh Naik, who is a filmmaker and a crucial part of her influences. At a time when the idea of equality in the country is shaky, she says, “It is a rough ground but these are also interesting times. The flux is extremely inspiring as the art forms pose a strength to educate but at the same time, these are also muddy waters. Like I mentioned earlier, there are layers which can lead to various possibilities.”