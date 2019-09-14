Bengaluru eyes global golf destination crown

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In an effort to showcase Karnataka as a global golf tourist destination, a four-day tournament that started on September 12 is witnessing over 500 golfers, including those from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Ramgarh, Kochi, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Mysuru, Pathankot, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

The ongoing 11th Sara Futura Karnataka Golf Festival presented by Indo-Mim saw the participation of prominent cricket personalities like Karun Nair and Venkatpathy Raju on the opening day, followed by former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad indulging in a healthy bout of golf on the second day.

“Karnataka has some of the finest golf courses in the country along with a brewing prodigy of golfers. Over the years, cricketers like Syed Kirmani, Karun Nair and I have leaned towards golf, which is completely different from cricket. Initiatives such as these are going to make the state a global golfing destination,” said Prasad.

The tournament is being played in an individual format, with the winner from each of the five categories securing an opportunity to represent the country at the World Amateur Golfers Championship scheduled to be held in Malaysia this October. “KGA is proud to host the 11th edition of the prestigious Karnataka Golf Festival.

This year, we are pleased to learn that the tournament has also got the government’s support under its Make in India campaign, thanks to the support of Indo-Mim. The Karnataka Golf Festival along with the Asian Tour and Bengaluru Open are three major events on our calendar that we are proud to host every year,” said M G Bhat, captain, Karnataka Golf Association.The 11th Sara Futura Karnataka Golf Festival is scheduled till September 15 at the Karnataka Golf Association, Challaghatta.

