Home Cities Bengaluru

Designs for swanky airport railway station pour in

To come up on Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur line; could cost Rs 1.5 crore 

Published: 14th September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Air passengers and thousands of employees of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), desperate for rail connectivity to the airport, have something to cheer about. Airport authorities have submitted designs to create a suburban railway station between Yelahanka and Devanahalli stations. 

The designs were submitted by the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, on September 3, said a senior railway official of Bangalore Division. “The engineering section of Bangalore Railway Division is examining it thoroughly. Once we finalise it, we will send the proposal to our headquarters in Hubballi to okay a new halt station here. The name of the station will be finalised later,” the official said.

The station will come up on the Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur Line. A letter from then in-charge Divisional Railway Manager BG Mallya had on June 17 given ‘in principle’ approval to BIAL to go ahead with the construction of a halt station and platforms near the airport, said another official. “We had asked BIAL to submit a detailed plan, structural drawing, proposal and execution details for the station,” another official said. 

Express gained exclusive access to the designs. “The building will come up on 151 sqm of land. It will have a waiting hall, ticketing area, toilets for men, women and the physically challenged, a ramp and ticket vending area. The front portion will be surrounded by greenery,” an official explained. A rough estimate of the design submitted reveals that it could cost around Rs 1.5 crore. “The airport operator has agreed to bear the entire cost. But it will be manned by Railways which will also collect the ticketing revenue,” he said. 

BIAL Managing Director Hari Marar told TNIE, “We are committed to building the station, but have no more specific details at this stage.”Expressing his relief over the progress, transport expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “This is a decade-long demand of many railway users. It is heartening to note some progress has been made.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp