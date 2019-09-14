Home Cities Bengaluru

Head of healthcare firm accused of harassment 

A sexual harassment case has been filed against a department head of Himalaya Drug Company for harassing a female employee. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sexual harassment case has been filed against a department head of Himalaya Drug Company for harassing a female employee. A senior police officer from Madanayakanahalli police station said the victim approached the Women Rights Commission, and based on its instructions a case was filed on September 10. The accused is Sundaram Ramachandran (52), chief of ADL and CDC department. 

An investigation officer said the complainant had been working at the firm since 2011 under Ramachandran. He would regularly drop her home after work and would often ask her to date him. When she refused his proposal, he allegedly started humiliating her and would even force her to do housekeeping work. He recently started abusing her in front of her team leader Shankar. Police said that he had told her that he would stop the harassment only if she went to a resort with him. 

The woman filed a complain with the HR department but they reportedly refused to take any action. When the internal complaint committee did take action, Ramachandran was given a clean chit. Ramachandran had accused the woman of harassing him by texting him from unknown numbers. He then said that she was filing the sexual harassment complaint only as an act of revenge. When TNIE contacted the company they refused to comment on the case as it is under investigation.

