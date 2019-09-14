Home Cities Bengaluru

Integrate Metro into other transport modes: B.PAC chief   

The first thing citizens want is better public transport in the form of Namma Metro and suburban rail.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first thing citizens want is better public transport in the form of Namma Metro and suburban rail. This is because mobility is the number one pain-point for all Bengalureans, said B.PAC President Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. She said that while Metro Phase 2 and 3 and their link to the airport are being worked out, it should be a policy that Metro stations be inter-connected with other modes of transport, and not be isolated stand-alone stations.  

She pointed out that the Metro needs to be integrated with the airport, bus stations and suburban rail. She also rued that though it was planned to be linked to Cantonment Railway Station, the route has been realigned. “The new Metro station is a kilometre away. It can be realigned, as it has not yet started,” she said, adding that there is also a need to expedite projects, and ensure transparency and accountability. 

Shaw said that suburban rail is “low-hanging fruit” and achievable, since the state and central government are aligned, and it should be impressed upon the Centre to make things happen very fast. The government should also identify 12 high-density corridors and ensure they are signal-free during peak traffic hours. There are also many junction gridlocks like Hebbal flyover, Cauvery Theatre junction, KR Puram, Central Silk Board, which need to be better designed.  

We need to make Church Street a walkable street between 10 am and 10 pm. This has not been implemented yet. We also need bus lanes in Whitefield and Electronics City. We need to put elevated roads on the backburner for now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Namma Metro
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp