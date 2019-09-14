Home Cities Bengaluru

Jazzing up the music scene

French band EouZGanG incorporates fresh styles in music by lending their own touch to various compositions

Published: 14th September 2019

Members of the French band EouZGanG will perform at Windmills, Whitefield on Saturday at 6.30pm

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the age of collaborations and mixed music genres, French band EouZGanG is trying to infuse different outlooks to jazz music through their compositions. Known for their tracks in Frane Jazz and Trinity albums, the band, which is currently on an India tour, is in the city for a live music performance this weekend.  

 After successful shows in Delhi, Gurgaon and Pune, the five-member band formed by a couple – composer Yves Eouzan and saxophonist Severine Eouzan – will be performing some of their original tracks inspired by an energetic contemporary jazz where various influences are combined. “During the band’s inception in 1996, we played covers from The Brecker Brother and Steps Ahead, which are famous contemporary jazz bands. Eventually, we started working on our own compositions.

Over the years, we experimented with our knowledge in harmony, which allowed us to create more effective compositions. We include double bass, piano and keyboard, saxophone, drums and guitar,” said 58-year-old Eouzan, drummer and band leader. 

According to him, jazz music is in perpetual evolution. “In the ’40s, when we used this term, we talked about New Orleans, swing, BeBop. Today, when a musician says he plays jazz, it has a broad meaning since he integrates in his jazz a lot of elements that come from other music genres, like rock, R&B and funk. This is not something new. Later in the ’70s, jazz became ‘electrified’.

Many musicians want to accommodate this style by putting in their culture. It is what I try to do with my compositions,” he added.When asked about his favourite Indian musician, he said, “It’s A R Rahman. I found his music in Slumdog Millionaire (and the film, too) great. It’s not jazz at all but just high quality music made by an excellent musician.”

Though his knowledge about Bengaluru is less, the musician says he has heard a lot about the city’s audience. “One of my musician friends, who played here a year ago, told me that he received an incredible welcome. For us, the reception has been great since the beginning of this tour. At the concert in Bengaluru, the melody, groove and improvisation will be the heart of the performance,” Eouzan says. 

about the band
EouZGanG’s compositions are inspired by Pat Metheny Group, Lyle Mays, Ivan Lins, Gino Vannelli, Herbie Hancock and many others. The band started their journey by playing covers from The Brecker Brother and Steps Ahead.

