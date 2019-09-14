Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Other cities of Karnataka also need to be developed’  

Kempe Gowda, the founding father of Bengaluru, built four watchtowers known as ‘Kempe Gowda towers’ in four directions to mark the boundaries of the city.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Kempe Gowda, the founding father of Bengaluru, built four watchtowers known as ‘Kempe Gowda towers’ in four directions to mark the boundaries of the city. But the city has grown far beyond these towers. Bengaluru is the face of India’s changed fortunes, a face that itself has changed beyond recognition.

n Srihari Nataraj 
India’s No.1 
backstroke swimmer

Due to dismal urban planning and large influx, the city is now also a disaster in slow motion. The closest example of this are the water bodies.

Bengaluru is that rare large metro with no big perennial source of water nearby. Hence, its founding father created a vast interconnected system of lakes and tanks, the key to the Garden City tag. Trees, another important pillar of the city, are vanishing, too.

As the city is the current IT hub of the country, there has been huge influx of people from all over the country which has almost killed the breathing space and resources that is needed for basic survival.

And as a result of this massive influx, which has been termed as development, the city has turned into a concrete jungle. And with this came all the disasters such as pollution, garbage, poor public transportation, poor roads and pavements, high vehicular traffic.

Bengaluru is 3,000 feet above sea level and depends on river Cauvery for drinking water that needs to be pumped up into the city and hydro-electric power sources for electricity. With Bengaluru expanding like this and in case of monsoon fails, the city will be in deep trouble. The authorities should take action to increase green cover, restore lakes to create more lung space, build roads and pavements, discipline vehicular traffic, increase use of public transportation with metro covering more areas of the city and proper management of garbage.

SOLUTION: There is no simple solution to the current problems. One option can be developing counter magnets to Bengaluru, that is, developing other cities in the state so that the next phase of development moves there. Instead of expanding Bengaluru, the focus must be on what the city is known for such as - knowledge capital of the country, the innovation hub, state-of-the-art health care, world class sporting facilities, art and cultural hub.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp