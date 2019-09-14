‘Other cities of Karnataka also need to be developed’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Kempe Gowda, the founding father of Bengaluru, built four watchtowers known as ‘Kempe Gowda towers’ in four directions to mark the boundaries of the city. But the city has grown far beyond these towers. Bengaluru is the face of India’s changed fortunes, a face that itself has changed beyond recognition.

Due to dismal urban planning and large influx, the city is now also a disaster in slow motion. The closest example of this are the water bodies.

Bengaluru is that rare large metro with no big perennial source of water nearby. Hence, its founding father created a vast interconnected system of lakes and tanks, the key to the Garden City tag. Trees, another important pillar of the city, are vanishing, too.

As the city is the current IT hub of the country, there has been huge influx of people from all over the country which has almost killed the breathing space and resources that is needed for basic survival.

And as a result of this massive influx, which has been termed as development, the city has turned into a concrete jungle. And with this came all the disasters such as pollution, garbage, poor public transportation, poor roads and pavements, high vehicular traffic.

Bengaluru is 3,000 feet above sea level and depends on river Cauvery for drinking water that needs to be pumped up into the city and hydro-electric power sources for electricity. With Bengaluru expanding like this and in case of monsoon fails, the city will be in deep trouble. The authorities should take action to increase green cover, restore lakes to create more lung space, build roads and pavements, discipline vehicular traffic, increase use of public transportation with metro covering more areas of the city and proper management of garbage.

SOLUTION: There is no simple solution to the current problems. One option can be developing counter magnets to Bengaluru, that is, developing other cities in the state so that the next phase of development moves there. Instead of expanding Bengaluru, the focus must be on what the city is known for such as - knowledge capital of the country, the innovation hub, state-of-the-art health care, world class sporting facilities, art and cultural hub.