Pedestrians, now look forward to better footpaths 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar BH and BMRCL chief Ajay Seth announced their plans on improving footpaths across the city and those surrounding Namma Metro stations.“While BBMP engineers have the capacity to deliver TenderSURE-like roads and footpaths, they did not inculcate the practice of delivering on time and ensuring good quality. There is no continuity between TenderSURE footpaths... we intend to take up the missing stretches. Our second priority is to improve pedestrian access to Metro stations. The state has also given us grants for footpath development,” said the BBMP commissioner.

Seth said, “BMRCL will contribute from its budget to develop 150 km of footpaths in the 72-km Phase 2 of Namma Metro.”When moderator V Ravichandar asked about the delay in Metro construction, Seth said, “The mistake that we made in Phase 1 was that everything was sequential. Now, we are doing everything parallelly, especially for Outer Ring Road Metro from Silk Board to KR Puram. Sixty percent of land acquisition will be done even before the contractor is fixed.”

During a Q and A session, Meera, a member of the audience, said, “There are no buses, autos or cabs to reach Mysuru Road Metro Station from Banashankari, which is 6-7 km away. We end up using our own vehicles and there is no space to park. A multi-level parking facility will be useful,” she said. To this, Seth said they will conduct a quick survey and work with BMTC to ply feeder buses between 8am and 10am, and 5pm and 7pm. When an audience member asked Kumar to bring in audits of road projects through resident welfare associations, he said, “We are working on implementing a social audit similar to what panchayats have in rural areas. We also intend to penalise OFC operators who dig up roads where ducts are already available.”

To a question posed by Santwana Bhattacharya, Resident Editor, Karnataka, TNIE, regarding the effect of the ongoing economic slowdown on infrastructure projects in the city, he responded, “In Bengaluru and Karnataka, there is no economic slowdown. This, however, doesn’t mean we must not improve our economic growth. We need talent acceleration and skilling of youth to avail opportunities.”

Swati Ramanathan, co-founder, Janaagraha, pointed out that department engineers are either obstructionist in nature or are not capable of delivering projects on time. To this, DyCM Ashwath Narayan said, “Participation of people is needed to ensure quality. Usually, there is a nexus between contractors, administrators, politicians and third-party auditors who collude, resulting in project delay or poor quality project.”