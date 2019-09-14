Pen is mightier than the sword

By Express News Service

The book ‘In Chanakya’s View: Understanding India in Transition’ will be launched at Atta Galatta on September 16. The book is an analysis of the challenges that India faces today. In the book, the author points to behavioural change as the need of the hour. The book is about why Indians need to respect institutions, shun intolerance, accommodate dissent, follow strategic diplomacy and increase their moral quotient.

At once a celebration of India and an appraisal of it, Chanakya’s View is a roadmap to making the republic a truly great one. This book is written by the author of the bestselling book, ‘Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker’, Pavan K Varma, who is a writer-diplomat and is now in politics, where he was till recently an MP in the Rajya Sabha.

Varma firmly believes that India will sustain owing to its great civilisational heritage and the strength of its people. As a committed admirer of the great strategist Chanakaya, he is convinced that these years of transition will ultimately lead to a maturation worthy of the world’s largest democracy.

Varma was earlier the advisor to the Chief Minister of Bihar, with rank of Cabinet minister. He was the ambassador in several countries and has held various other portfolios. He was also awarded the Druk Thuksey Award, Bhutan’s highest civilian award, by the king of Bhutan. He took up writing because he always believed that nothing can be more powerful than a pen. -The book launch will be held at Atta Galatta, #134, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, on September 16 from 5.30 pm onwards.