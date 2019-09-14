Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing up with locally-sourced fresh ingredients

At The Bengaluru Brasserie, take a trip down South India and Asia to get a hint of natural oils and locally grown fruits and vegetables

Published: 14th September 2019 06:42 AM

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Acool blue pool and namma Bengaluru’s pleasant weather makes for a perfect backdrop to enjoy the gastronomic delights waiting to be savoured at The Bengaluru Brasserie. Located on the fourth floor of the first Hyatt Centric hotel in India, the menu at this all-day diner has been reinvented, much to the joy of the foodies in the city.

On offer is a balanced mix of classic dishes with modern interpretations along with Karnataka’s regional cuisine and a wellness section for the health-conscious, all coupled with a classy décor, breezy interiors and alluring pool views. The global brand philosophy of Hyatt Centric hotels puts the guests – they call them Modern Explorers - in the centre of the action allowing them to get an authentic feel of the city with unique experiences, local food and ambience mixed with a cosmopolitan vibe which is how it is done here at this millennial-friendly hotel.

The new menu at The Bengaluru Brasserie is curated by head chef Manish Uniyal where each dish is handcrafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. According to him, “The dishes on the new menu cater to a range of taste palates and offers a unique journey through South India and Asia. We’re working with natural oils and locally grown fruits and vegetables,” he says.

Take for instance the Native Inspired Plates column in the menu which offers regional dishes like the Mangalorean Kori Gassi with set dosa and a healthy Millet Wrap of fresh lettuce, avocado, mint and lime curd. In the India Affair section you will find a delicious Anglo-Indian Railway Mutton Curry, Khumbh Palak Ke Kofte in a delicate tomato gravy, and a spicy and tangy Eggplant Stew. The beverage menu at the restaurant offers wines, beers, straight drinks and herbal infusions, but it is the signature cocktails here which are not-to-missed. Couple of my favourites are the Kapi Curry, a blend of tequila, Kahlua, espresso, curry leaves, lime and the Centric Santra with vodka, Angostura, salted caramel and dehydrated orange.

Back to the menu, you may also opt for comfort food such as burgers, pizzas and wraps or some stir fry, noodles and chicken rice if you are in the mood for Asian fare. There are healthy options for the calorie conscious with Sorghum Khichdi, Grilled Salmon, salads and cold-pressed juices. No meal is complete without a good dessert and here you could pick a Filter Coffee Creme brûlée or Banoffee Cheesecake to top your dining experience.

Natural light fills up this dining space during the day, enhancing the colour palette of the ivory and blue furniture, exposed red brick wall, green foliage, wooden ceiling and tables. Hotel general manager Varun Mohan sums up, “The Bengaluru Brasserie is my favourite part of the hotel design, elegantly decorated infusing lush green vibes with indoor and outdoor setting and a pool extension making it an ideal spot for one to visit in the garden city.” We couldn’t agree more.Address
The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, Ulsoor
Timing
24 hours
Average price for two 
Rs 2,500++ 
Phone: 080 40187200

