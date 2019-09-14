Railways conducts campaign on plastic ban

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The environmental menace can be narrowed to the use of single-use plastic which has acted as a hazard. With an aim to create awareness for the public, The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway conducted a public awareness campaign regarding the ban on single-use plastic products in the city on September 12 KSR Railway Station and Yeswantpur Railway Station.

The campaign at Yeshwantpur was attended by 23 school students and three teachers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bengaluru. Highlighting the adverse environmental effects of the single-use plastic products in the city, the students organised street plays with an appeal to the stop the use of the same. The campaign also saw the unfurling of trilingual campaign banners and placards signifying the same.

Similar proceedings were held at KSR Railway Station which was attended 35 students and three teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya, M G Colony, Bengaluru. Post the demonstration, both stations witnessed campaign walks which included railway employees along with children.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division, laid importance on the Swatch Bharath Mission in keeping the trains and railway stations clean as he led the campaign at KSR Railway Station.Trilingual posters are displayed at major railway stations across the Bengaluru Division for raising awareness on the ban of single-use plastic products.