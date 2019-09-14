Stop dumping waste in Byatarayanapura: MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress leader Krishna Byregowda has approached Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with a “stinky” complaint. The Byatarayanapura MLA has asked the CM to direct the authorities concerned to clear the garbage from his constituency.

Byatarayanapura is home to the Bellahalli quarry, which is used as a landfill to dump the city’s garbage. On Friday, Byregowda visited the CM and urged him to prevent dumping of waste in his constituency. Byregowda told TNIE that at least 75% of the city’s waste was being dumped in his constituency. “Earlier this year, the authorities had promised that they would not dump garbage or at least reduce the waste being dumped by mid year. But nothing has been done,” he said.

He said that since his constituency was taking the bulk of the waste, the previous coalition government had sanctioned grants from the local area development funds. “The present government has stopped it. I urged the CM not to divert the funds. He said he will look into the issue,” he added.