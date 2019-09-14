Three murdered in a day across Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people were murdered in three separate incidents on Thursday night and on Friday. In the first incident, Mehboob (30), a pushcart vendor from Tumakuru, was stabbed to death by two men after he allegedly refused to return one of the accused’s phone. Police said that the incident took place around 2.30 pm when Mehboob was near Jamia Masjid at City Market. Saddam, one of the accused, and his friend Rizwan, approached Mehboob and asked him to return the phone.

As the latter refused, the duo allegedly stabbed Mehboob and fled. Mehboob succumbed to his inuries around 9 pm. The duo have been arrested. In the second incident, a 50-year-old woman was murdered for intervening in a fight between a couple, in Janata Colony. The deceased is Lalitha K. She was working as a housekeeper at Victoria Hospital. The police have arrested the accused, Manjunath (38), a mason.

Police said that Manjunath and his wife would frequently fight. On Thursday, Manjunath came home drunk and started quarrelling with his wife. After he left, his wife and other women gathered at Lalitha’s house. Around 11 pm, Manjunath came back drunk and crushed Lalitha’s head in with a rock. She sustained a fatal head injury and died.

In the third incident on Friday, a 40-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants in Mahadevapura police station limits. Chalapathi, who was running a mechanic shop, is the deceased. Police said that a gang of armed assailants came in a car and attacked Chalapathi with lethal weapons and sped away. Chalapathi, who was immediately rushed to the hospital, succumbed to his inuries after a while.