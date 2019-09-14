Veggie’s delight

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU : How very often are vegetarians asked, “What do you eat if you don’t eat meat?” To all those who have staved off meat and labelled boring, this menu at Smoke House Deli called Green Dot will put naysers at rest. On a weekday afternoon, we pretty much have the space to ourselves, with only a mother-daughter duo playing cards while awaiting their order and a family of four having a quiet meal. Casting a culinary spotlight on all things veggie, the menu explores a range of soups, fresh salads, hearty mains and desserts. The rainbow of ingredients stretches far beyond just greens on this menu, the dishes which strike a balance between being both imaginative and delicious.

The Green Pea and Watercress Soup is the first dish to be served – a warm bowl with distinctive flavours and crunchy peas. But our preference are the salads-- Fresh Burrata and Caramelised Peach Salad and the Green Apple and Pear Salad – which have playful with aromas, textures and flavours. It’s a large bowl of all things we like -- a good combination of veggies and fruits, which we’re told are made it to the menu from locally sourced and organic produce.

Just as we wonder about the combination of marmalade and tofu, a bite into the Crispy Tofu with Orange Marmalade, puts those concerns at rest. This dish, for us, was for sure the highlight. Our teeth sink into the just-right cooked tofu after a bite into the fried outer layer. The Apple Jam with Brie Melt and Toasted Almonds of puff pastry biscuit comes second. It’s an unusual combination but surprisingly, turns out to be tasty.

Even as we contemplate skipping the mains, the very polite staff (extra points for their six-star service) bring in the Avocado Cream and Gongura Risotto, the Farfalle with Smoked Brinjal and Mascarpone Sauce. Our pick is the risotto which is neither too ‘cheesy’ not salty. Interestingly, the mains reflect the freshness of the season.

There’s absolutely no room for dessert, but then again it’s dessert. The True Ruby Chocolate Mousse Cake, made from the rare ruby cocoa eans is Instagrammable. Taste-wise we love the just-right sweetness, until we take a bite of the Classic Opera, a French-style dessert with coffee and chocolate. Despite not being coffee-lovers, if it won us over, it really goes to show something. The Green Dot Menu is on till September 23, at Smoke House Deli, Lavelle Road and Indiranagar.