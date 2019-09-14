Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We’re becoming more mindful of what we eat’

When the whole kitchen team is working together as a big, happy family, old Hindi songs are playing and you will find me humming the songs while I am cooking, that’s me in my element. 

Published: 14th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?
When the whole kitchen team is working together as a big, happy family, old Hindi songs are playing and you will find me humming the songs while I am cooking, that’s me in my element. 

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
The Vegan Movement is catching up all over the world and vegan wines will become a thing soon. The way we are opening up to plant-based meats, plant-based wines will be the perfect accompaniment to these vegan meat delicacies. I have seen chefs going for classics to create a balance with simple flavours. 

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
As a chef, the quality of ingredients is something I can never compromise with, so when I saw the quality of meat in certain Indian cities, I was quite disappointed. Having said that, it is a supply-side problem. I hope in the coming years, it improves as we are seeing disruptions in each and every industry.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
Well, to be honest, I hardly eat most of my creations because when you cook the whole day, the aroma and tastings satiate you so much that I opt for comfort food on such days. 

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
J W Café, as I have many fond memories of that place. Undoubtedly, Nasi Goreng Ayam.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe bad.
This was in my teen years. I learnt cooking from my grandmother and as you know, Indian cooking is all about being instinctive, the amount of spices we put in a dish are not measured by weight when you are cooking at home. So when I tried to bake my first cake, I messed up by taking a bigger pinch of baking powder. It was a disaster.

What is the best recent food trend?
It is heartening to see how we have embraced ethnic cuisines and pushing the envelope further by focusing on fresh, seasonal and local produce. We are also becoming more mindful about what we eat and that’s a great sign.

– Chef Sherry Malhotra, Visiting Home Chef to JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp