‘We’re becoming more mindful of what we eat’

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?

When the whole kitchen team is working together as a big, happy family, old Hindi songs are playing and you will find me humming the songs while I am cooking, that’s me in my element.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

The Vegan Movement is catching up all over the world and vegan wines will become a thing soon. The way we are opening up to plant-based meats, plant-based wines will be the perfect accompaniment to these vegan meat delicacies. I have seen chefs going for classics to create a balance with simple flavours.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

As a chef, the quality of ingredients is something I can never compromise with, so when I saw the quality of meat in certain Indian cities, I was quite disappointed. Having said that, it is a supply-side problem. I hope in the coming years, it improves as we are seeing disruptions in each and every industry.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Well, to be honest, I hardly eat most of my creations because when you cook the whole day, the aroma and tastings satiate you so much that I opt for comfort food on such days.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

J W Café, as I have many fond memories of that place. Undoubtedly, Nasi Goreng Ayam.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe bad.

This was in my teen years. I learnt cooking from my grandmother and as you know, Indian cooking is all about being instinctive, the amount of spices we put in a dish are not measured by weight when you are cooking at home. So when I tried to bake my first cake, I messed up by taking a bigger pinch of baking powder. It was a disaster.

What is the best recent food trend?

It is heartening to see how we have embraced ethnic cuisines and pushing the envelope further by focusing on fresh, seasonal and local produce. We are also becoming more mindful about what we eat and that’s a great sign.

– Chef Sherry Malhotra, Visiting Home Chef to JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru