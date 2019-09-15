Aadhaar verification must for new dealers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting from January 2020, Aadhaar verification will become mandatory for new dealers in order to check malpractices in GST, the GST Network announced on Saturday.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who heads the group of ministers of GST Network told reporters that Aadhaar authentication for new dealers will be mandatory. This was decided after they found that many dealers were making fake invoices. He also said that physical verification will be done for those who do not want Aadhaar authentication. “For which we need three days,” he added.

Speaking about refunding, he said that the GST Network has decided to make the refunding process completely online, starting September 24 this year. The next GST council meeting is scheduled in Goa on September 20.