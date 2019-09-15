After 2 yrs, BBMP to finally fix roads in Horamavu  

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: It has been two years since the main road and other arterial roads were dug up in Horamavu for pipeline laying works. Though most of the work is over, nothing has been done till date to reconstruct the roads. The pathetic condition of the roads makes travelling a nightmare for motorists and the billowing dust is a major cause for concern in the area.

It took several protests by the locals and regular follow up with the higher authorities for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)to finally take up the cause. On Saturday, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar assured the residents that the roads will be restored in a span of two months.

He held a meeting with Joint Commissioner of Mahadevapura Zone, N C Jagadeesha, executive engineers of BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the residents of Horamavu.

The residents pointed out that the roads in Wards 25 and 26 have been dug up multiple times by the BWSSB to lay Cauvery water pipelines and underground drainage lines (UDG). GAIL too laid gas pipelines. However, the residents said that many works were left incomplete and in places where the works had been completed, the road restoration was not carried out.

The residents listed out eight roads that need immediate attention since hundreds of motorists use these every day (see box).

Arunagiri P from citizens’ group HARK Citizens Forum said, “The eight roads were highlighted as these connect to important places like Ring Road, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hennur and Old Madras Road. If these eight roads are fixed, then there will be some relief for motorists. After these roads are fixed, they can go ahead with fixing the internal roads.”

The BBMP Commissioner assured that these eight roads will be fixed within two months. He told TNIE, “Restoring the roads will be done within a week but complete development of roads will take about two months. I have instructed the officials to start the work immediately. The roads will be levelled, and trenched portions will be filled and restored to a motorable condition.”

Kumar added that tenders will be floated to fix the roads. The works will include constructing footpaths besides restoring the roads. “I have also asked the residents to apply for UDG and Cauvery water connections within 30 days to prevent digging of roads once our work begins,” he said.

Kumar also instructed the zonal officers to hold meetings every week with the residents with regard to the progress of the works. Kumar also promised to visit Horamavu Road once every 15 days to check on the works.

“With regular follow-ups we can finally hope that our efforts will fetch some results. Living on this stretch had become difficult for us. After the main roads are done, work on internal roads will begin, which will take up to 4 months to be completed,” Arunagiri added.