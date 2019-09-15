BCU to soon revamp its revaluation system

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caving into students’ demands, Bengaluru Central University (BCU) is reframing its regulations for evaluations. Students have often been irked by the amount of time the university takes to declare results.

Post-graduate students can breathe easy now, as the fourfold re-evaluation process has been reduced to two. Earlier, all students had to wait until revaluations were complete, now, students get just one chance at revaluation and can get their marks cards sooner.



A BCU source told TNSE that the first semester results for the 2019-2020 batch of post-graduates have already been delayed by three months. A top official from the university clarified this was because of a dearth of lecturers.

“Senior faculty members cannot be cajoled to leave their classes to appear for evaluation time and again,” the official said. “Experts will be brought in to evaluate. Students will have to pay Rs 4,000 per paper (as against Rs 1,800 per revaluation per paper) - an average that was calculated based on fees of other state universities,” said the official.

Earlier, after a first evaluation, students could seek a revaluation twice. This extended for months, as teachers were not available. Without the final results, marks sheets can’t be issued, the official said.



A notification by the registrar of evaluation mentions that students who have scored at least 15 percent of total marks will be allowed to apply for revaluation.



The student community has always been dubious about the evaluation process, said Sithara H M, district president of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).



“The 15 per cent benchmark to apply for revaluation is problematic, as students who have scored well might lose more marks. They will not be given a chance to challenge the evaluation, and will lose a semester for no fault of theirs,” she added.