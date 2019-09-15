Home Cities Bengaluru

BCU to soon revamp its revaluation system

A BCU source told TNSE that the first semester results for the 2019-2020 batch of post-graduates have already been delayed by three months.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caving into students’ demands, Bengaluru Central University (BCU) is reframing its regulations for evaluations. Students have often been irked by the amount of time the university takes to declare results. 

Post-graduate students can breathe easy now, as the fourfold re-evaluation process has been reduced to two. Earlier, all students had to wait until revaluations were complete, now, students get just one chance at revaluation and can get their marks cards sooner.

A BCU source told TNSE that the first semester results for the 2019-2020 batch of post-graduates have already been delayed by three months. A top official from the university clarified this was because of a dearth of lecturers.

“Senior faculty members cannot be cajoled to leave their classes to appear for evaluation time and again,” the official said. “Experts will be brought in to evaluate. Students will have to pay Rs 4,000 per paper (as against Rs 1,800 per revaluation per paper) - an average that was calculated based on fees of other state universities,” said the official. 

Earlier, after a first evaluation, students could seek a revaluation twice. This extended for months, as teachers were not available. Without the final results, marks sheets can’t be issued, the official said.

A notification by the registrar of evaluation mentions that students who have scored at least 15 percent of total marks will be allowed to apply for revaluation.

The student community has always been dubious about the evaluation process, said Sithara H M, district president of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO). 

“The 15 per cent benchmark to apply for revaluation is problematic, as students who have scored well might lose more marks. They will not be given a chance to challenge the evaluation, and will lose a semester for no fault of theirs,” she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Central University
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp