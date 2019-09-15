Bengaluru cops to get day off to celebrate their birthday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No matter how old you get, getting a break from work on your birthday is always welcome. While earlier, policemen had no choice but to work on all important occasions and festivals, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has now decided to allow policemen to get a day’s break on their birthdays.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Rao on Saturday disclosed that a greeting card will be given to all policemen on their birthday, and they can also take a day off after informing higher-ups.

On September 15, about ten policemen will get to take the day off for their birthday. “I have been with the police for eight years, and I’ve forgotten my birthday sometimes because it’s just a regular day for me. Now, I can go meet my family in my village,” said C Veerendra, Head Constable, Mico Layout Traffic Police Station.

Dharmaraja, a constable with Yeshwantpur Traffic Police, said, “The head of my station has given me the day off on my birthday, so I can relax and spend time with my family.”

Rao said, “This initiative will help reduce work stress.”