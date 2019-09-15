Five of family burnt alive in car crash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five of a family, including two women, were burnt to death when their car caught fire after toppling on a busy highway. The incident took place on NH-69, near Mamadugu village in Gangavaram Mandalam on Saturday morning. The deceased are M Jahnavi (40), her son M Pawan Ram (12), M Sai Akshita (9), T Kalavathi (40), and her son T K Bhanu Teja (19). Jahnavi’s husband M Vishnu is critically injured.

A senior police officer from Gangavaram police station said that the incident occurred at around 9am. Vishnu (41), who works as junior assistant at TTD at Tirupati, was driving his Volkswagen Polo (AP03 BM 7393) along with the family. They were crossing the Palamaner flyover, in Chittoor district, AP, when Vishnu saw smoke emanating from the car. He lost control and the vehicle, and it toppled over before crashing on a field.

Fuel had leaked from the tank and the engine caught fire. Vishnu managed to get out of the vehicle as the door had broken. Passersby rushed to the spot and covered Vishnu with a blanket. They also tried to save the others, but their efforts were in vain as the strong winds fanned the fire.

Vishnu was rushed to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital in Palamaner for postmortem.

Vishnu, in his statement, said that they hail from Tirupathi. They were travelling to the city as another family member’s health was in the hospital.

The postmortems were conducted and the bodies handed over to relatives in the evening, police said.