IMA scam: City court rejects bail plea of Mansoor’s associate Jamal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Principal City Civil and Sessions court rejected the bail plea of Khaleemulla Jamal, a close associate of IMA director Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan.

According to the prosecution, Jamal, his wife and family members are in possession of several assets belonging to Khan. Jamal was also accused of aiding and abetting Khan in running away from the country. Considering arguments put forth by the prosecution, sessions Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar passed an order rejecting Jamal’s bail plea. Jamal, who is the accused no. 25 in the scam, is a resident of Frazer Town in the city.

“As the investigation is in its initial stages, if the accused is granted bail, he will hamper the investigation, tamper with witnesses and will conceal the assets of accused Mansoor Ali Khan. The apprehension of the prosecution that the accused will flee from the country and will not be available for trial, if bail is granted, cannot be ignored,” the court noted.

In the objections filed, the prosecution accused Jamal of canvassing for Khan to deposit the money with IMA. In consideration, he received lakhs of rupees from Khan. Of the said money, Jamal has given a DD for `35 lakh to the investigating officer on July 29, 2019.

The prosecution has also contended that Jamal induced the people to invest money with IMA, despite being aware of Khan’s fraudulent activities. His car has been seized.

Jamal’s counsel has contended that his name is not mentioned in the FIR or in the complaint. Jamal supplied bricks to IMA from a factory owned by his wife, and received the money against it. His wife purchased two properties out of the money she received from selling her family property in 2014.