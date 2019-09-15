Home Cities Bengaluru

NIMHANS to work with Karnataka cops on mental well-being

The programme will be replicated on the lines of the institute’s wellness programme for the Tamil Nadu police force, which was implemented in November 2018.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) will be implementing a mental well-being programme for the state’s police force, who tend to suffer from mental health issues owing to the nature of their work. The programme will be replicated on the lines of the institute’s wellness programme for the Tamil Nadu police force, which was implemented in November 2018.

“The aim of the programme was to extend help to the 1.25 lakh police personnel in Tamil Nadu, along with the 3.75 lakh family members. A total of 450 master trainers of varying ranks — DySP, Inspector, Sub-inspector, etc — train 40 people each in activities thrice a week. Through this, 52,000 police persons have been extended help so far. The master trainers are accompanied by psychologists and experts from the field,” said Dr K Sekar, registrar and professor of Psychiatric Social Work, on Saturday.
In Karnataka, NIMHANS tried a pilot of the programme, where 40 people were trained from all districts for a period of three months. After seeing the programme’s success, talks are on with the Home Department to scale it up further. A staggering 40 percent of the Tamil Nadu police force have expressed thoughts of suicide, and four of them were, in fact, saved at the last minute owing to the programme.

“Tamil Nadu government asked us earlier this week to create such a programme for government health professionals too. We have received requests from Chhattisgarh too, for the benefit of their Border Security Force and  Central Reserve Police Force, who work in Naxal areas,” Sekar added.
“Empathy, appreciating people, being sympathetic to subordinates and spending more time with families, are some of the areas covered in the programme,” Sekar said.

WELLNESS FOR FLOOD-HIT PEOPLE OF NORTH K’TAKA

From August 7 onwards, NIMHANS has been sending a team of mental health professionals to flood-hit districts of North Karnataka. Through this, they provided aid to 3,000 persons suffering from psycho-social issues, which could develop other conditions if left unattended. “We sent a team of nine people to 10 of the worst-affected districts in the state, such as Kodagu and Belagavi. The team trained 70 to 110 people in each district, including health professionals, doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, district mental health programme workers, and others. Totally, 1,070 people were trained,” Dr Sekar said, adding that the focus was on women, children and adults, especially people who lost a family member in the floods. The target is to reach 1 lakh affected people by the end of September. 

Comments

