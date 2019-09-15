Now, garlands and turbans to put a full stop to littering?

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to crackdown on litterbugs in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started to “reward” them with garlands and petas (turbans).



At 8.30pm on Saturday, a 25-year-old youth was caught dumping garbage in an already existing black spot in Doddanekundi (Ward No. 85). The Junior Health Inspector (JHI) and the Marshal, who noticed the youth, caught him red-handed and fined him Rs 500. Not just that, but they also gifted him a garland and a turban. And this innovative initiative of the civic body seemed to work instantly with the youth taking the waste back home.



Similarly on Friday (between 12 am and 2 am), 15 such litterers were caught near a government school in Kundalahalli.

“We were wondering as to how we can stop people from dumping garbage in the public. Then we came up with this idea. There was a gift store nearby and my eyes straight went to the garland and turban.

“Rewards are usually given to people who wither win a contest or who have done something good. But we decided to reward litterbugs in order to make them feel guilty. When we rewarded them, they did not even want to take it. Instead, they promised us that they will not litter the city... this is what we wanted,” said Raghumandan, JHI, Ward 85. Raghumandan further said that they will continue doing this on a regular basis until they see actual changes on the ground.

Randeep D, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), told The New Sunday Express, “I must appreciate the idea of the Ward 85 health inspectors and the Assistant Executive Engineer. It is a good move. However, we have not made this a rule or mandatory for all the health inspectors. It is their choice. The idea is to just keep Bengaluru clean.”



However, not all are optimistic. Solid waste management expert Ram Prasad said, “At first, the civic body should ensure that there is door-to-door waste collection ... only then naming, shaming or penalising will work ... else it will just be an eyewash.”