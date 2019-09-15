Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, garlands and turbans to put a full stop to littering?

In a bid to crackdown on litterbugs in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started to “reward” them with garlands and petas (turbans). 

Published: 15th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Since nothing seems to stop people from littering the city, litterbugs will now be given garlands to make them feel guilty | express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to crackdown on litterbugs in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started to “reward” them with garlands and petas (turbans). 

At 8.30pm on Saturday, a 25-year-old youth was caught dumping garbage in an already existing black spot in Doddanekundi (Ward No. 85). The Junior Health Inspector (JHI) and the Marshal, who noticed the youth, caught him red-handed and fined him Rs 500. Not just that, but they also gifted him a garland and a turban. And this innovative initiative of the civic body seemed to work instantly with the youth taking the waste back home. 

Similarly on Friday (between 12 am and 2 am), 15 such litterers were caught near a government school in Kundalahalli. 

“We were wondering as to how we can stop people from dumping garbage in the public.  Then we came up with this idea. There was a gift store nearby and my eyes straight went to the garland and turban. 
“Rewards are usually given to people who wither win a contest or who have done something good. But we decided to reward litterbugs in order to make them feel guilty. When we rewarded them, they did not even want to take it. Instead, they promised us that they will not litter the city... this is what we wanted,” said Raghumandan, JHI, Ward 85. Raghumandan further said that they will continue doing this on a regular basis until they see actual changes on the ground. 

Randeep D, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), told The New Sunday Express, “I must appreciate the idea of the Ward 85 health inspectors and the Assistant Executive Engineer. It is a good move. However, we have not made this a rule or mandatory for all the health inspectors. It is their choice. The idea is to just keep Bengaluru clean.”

However, not all are optimistic. Solid waste management expert Ram Prasad said, “At first, the civic body should ensure that there is door-to-door waste collection ... only then naming, shaming or penalising will work ... else it will just be an eyewash.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp