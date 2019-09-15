Home Cities Bengaluru

PUBG addiction claims another life

Teenager ends his life after his phone was taken away; his distraught mom attempts suicide

Published: 15th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another tragic case, a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging after his mother took away his mobile phone while he was playing the popular shooting game PUBG at his house in Ittamadu in Banashankari 2nd stage. 

On finding her son’s body, the mother also tried to kill herself by jumping from the third floor of a building, but survived the fall with a fractured leg. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and came to light on Saturday after the boy’s father gave a statement to the police. The deceased boy is Pawan, son of Narayana Gowda and Jayanthi. A senior police officer from the CK Achchukattu police station said that Pawan was busy playing the game on his mobile phone after returning from school. Seeing this, Jayanthi snatched it from him and locked it away. Pawan started shouting at her, but she left the house. 
Returning around 7.30 pm, a shocked Jayanthi saw her son hanging from the ceiling fan. The grief-stricken mother then jumped from the third floor of her house. Neighbours rushed her to a private hospital. 

When police took her statement, Jayanthi said that she fainted after seeing her son dead and fell accidentally. Jayanthi said that her son was poor in studies and would always be busy playing games on his phone. 

Neighbours told the media on Saturday that Pawan would not come out of his house when his friends would call him. Since he was the only child, his parents doted on him. 
(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is always available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 (open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm) or 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PUBG death
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp