PUBG addiction claims another life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another tragic case, a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging after his mother took away his mobile phone while he was playing the popular shooting game PUBG at his house in Ittamadu in Banashankari 2nd stage.

On finding her son’s body, the mother also tried to kill herself by jumping from the third floor of a building, but survived the fall with a fractured leg. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and came to light on Saturday after the boy’s father gave a statement to the police. The deceased boy is Pawan, son of Narayana Gowda and Jayanthi. A senior police officer from the CK Achchukattu police station said that Pawan was busy playing the game on his mobile phone after returning from school. Seeing this, Jayanthi snatched it from him and locked it away. Pawan started shouting at her, but she left the house.

Returning around 7.30 pm, a shocked Jayanthi saw her son hanging from the ceiling fan. The grief-stricken mother then jumped from the third floor of her house. Neighbours rushed her to a private hospital.

When police took her statement, Jayanthi said that she fainted after seeing her son dead and fell accidentally. Jayanthi said that her son was poor in studies and would always be busy playing games on his phone.

Neighbours told the media on Saturday that Pawan would not come out of his house when his friends would call him. Since he was the only child, his parents doted on him.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is always available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 (open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm) or 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)