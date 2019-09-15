Two killed in separate road accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bikers were killed in separate incidents in the city on Saturday. Reckless driving is what caused the accidents. In the first incident, a 27-year-old cab driver working for a private company was killed and his cousin severely inured after their bike rammed into a vehicle from the back on Peenya flyover on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru highway. The deceased is Manjunath, a resident of Kamakshipalya.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2.30am when Manjunath was returning to the city after meeting his family in Tumakuru. Manjunath was killed on the spot and the pillion rider Kushal (21) sustained multiple serious injuries. Passersby who saw the incident alerted Peenya traffic police before rushing the injured to a private hospital. Police said that they found no CCTV camera footage at the spot, and that the other vehicle had.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old pillion rider was killed and the rider injured after a speeding truck rammed their bike on Hebbal Ring Road near Bethel Church. The deceased is Prem, a native of Bihar, who was working as daily wager. He lived in Andrahalli near Peenya.

Police said that the incident took place at around 9.30am —Veeresh was riding the bike and Prem was riding pillion. They were going to work when a speeding truck rammed their bike from behind. The driver escaped the from scene. Further investigations are on.