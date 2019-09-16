Home Cities Bengaluru

17-year-old is kingpin of tortoise smuggling racket

A 17-year-old diploma student in Chikkamagaluru has been found to be the kingpin of a big network involved in smuggling of tortoises/turtles.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

tortoise

Image for representational purpose only

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old diploma student in Chikkamagaluru has been found to be the kingpin of a big network involved in smuggling of tortoises/turtles. He is also believed to be the one who perpetrated the myth that these highly protected Schedule-1 species bring good fortune, wealth and luck.

Forest officials busted the network after a month-long probe and to their shock, found that the youth was the brain behind the network and had even motivated others in trading of different species of tortoises. Eight people have been arrested in connection with two cases. The Forest Police Cell and Chikkamagaluru RFO Shilpa and her team nabbed the tortoise/turtle smugglers based on a tip-off. The animals were hunted in the wetland habitat of Lingadalli forests.

In the first case, the forest police cell team led by Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar caught Eshwar Reddy, a resident, Chikkamagaluru city, while he was trying to sell two Indian black tortoises. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

In the second case, RFO Shilpa and her team caught seven smugglers while they were selling the Indian Soft-shelled turtle species. The accused are Sukesh of Javali Mudigere, Ankush, a real estate agent, Harsha Gowda, a resident of Indavara, the 17-year-old diploma student at AIT College, Parmesh Nayak of Lingadahalli village, Darshan of Kadur and Nagaraj, a resident of Birur. Officials recovered one live tortoise, two bikes and a car. 

All the accused were produced before the Chikkamagaluru JMFC court and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

G Veeresh, honorary wildlife warden who tipped off the officials, added, “Wildlife smuggling networks are very active in Chikkamagaluru. They were planning to sell tortoises for huge amounts. It’s very disheartening to see a student involved in smuggling. Networking of wildlife smugglers continues unabated and trading of some species are rampant in the district.”

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Forest Police Cell Chikkamagaluru RFO Chikkamagaluru city
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp