17-year-old is kingpin of tortoise smuggling racket

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old diploma student in Chikkamagaluru has been found to be the kingpin of a big network involved in smuggling of tortoises/turtles. He is also believed to be the one who perpetrated the myth that these highly protected Schedule-1 species bring good fortune, wealth and luck.

Forest officials busted the network after a month-long probe and to their shock, found that the youth was the brain behind the network and had even motivated others in trading of different species of tortoises. Eight people have been arrested in connection with two cases. The Forest Police Cell and Chikkamagaluru RFO Shilpa and her team nabbed the tortoise/turtle smugglers based on a tip-off. The animals were hunted in the wetland habitat of Lingadalli forests.

In the first case, the forest police cell team led by Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar caught Eshwar Reddy, a resident, Chikkamagaluru city, while he was trying to sell two Indian black tortoises. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

In the second case, RFO Shilpa and her team caught seven smugglers while they were selling the Indian Soft-shelled turtle species. The accused are Sukesh of Javali Mudigere, Ankush, a real estate agent, Harsha Gowda, a resident of Indavara, the 17-year-old diploma student at AIT College, Parmesh Nayak of Lingadahalli village, Darshan of Kadur and Nagaraj, a resident of Birur. Officials recovered one live tortoise, two bikes and a car.

All the accused were produced before the Chikkamagaluru JMFC court and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

G Veeresh, honorary wildlife warden who tipped off the officials, added, “Wildlife smuggling networks are very active in Chikkamagaluru. They were planning to sell tortoises for huge amounts. It’s very disheartening to see a student involved in smuggling. Networking of wildlife smugglers continues unabated and trading of some species are rampant in the district.”