A tribute to musical legends

Rotary Bangalore Indiranagar is presenting a musical event – Ek Sunehari Shaam – as a tribute to two musical legends, Usha Khanna and Mohammed Rafi.

Published: 16th September 2019

Performers at Ek Sunehari Shaam event (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Khanna has completed 40 years in the industry working as music director. She is the third female music director to enter the Indian film industry, after Jaddan Bai and Saraswati Devi. She is well-known for songs like Dil deke dekho, Chhodo kal ki baatein, Shaayad meri shaadi ka khayal, Zindagi pyaar ka geet hai and Tu iss tarah se meri zindagi main shamil hai.

Rafi was an Indian playback singer and widely considered to be one of the most influential singers of the Indian subcontinent. He was notable for his voice, versatility and range; his songs varied from fast peppy numbers to patriotic songs, sad numbers to highly romantic songs, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans to classical songs. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. In 1967, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.  

For Ek Sunehari Shaam, singers like Shrikant Narayan, Ram Tirath, Samanvitha Sharma, Govind Kurnool, Shruthi Bhide, Narssimhan Kannan and Kumaran Muthuraman will present a mix of Khanna’s and Rafi’s songs. The orchestra will be led by Pioneer Suresh from Chennai.

Usha Khanna will be personally present during the show and will share her musical journey with the audience. Rotary Bangalore Indiranagar will honour her with a Rotary Vocational Excellence Award.
The event will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, on September 21 from 6pm onwards.

