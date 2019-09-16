Home Cities Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch cops arrest 11 for cheating medical, dental aspirants

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested 11 people, who were allegedly cheating medical and  dental seat aspirants.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested 11 people, who were allegedly cheating medical and dental seat aspirants. The accused persons allegedly promised admissions at reputed medical and dental colleges in the city to students from other states and cheated them. The arrested have been identified as  Pavan Kumar, Nishanth, Snehil, Kunal Kumar Singh, Tinku, Kaushal  Kumar, Munish, Niteen, Rahul Singh, Ankit and  Shiju Daniel. Police said that the accused had started Merit Wise Consultancy firm near KG Halli.

They were contacting students from other states, who were looking for medical and dental seats in the city, through their contacts to cheat them.  The accused used to claim that they had contacts with the management members of reputed medical and dental colleges in the city and promised that they will get admission in the colleges preferred by aspirants. “Once the accused received money, the aspirants stopped receiving phone calls and they eventually realised they were cheated.

There was credible information about the accused persons and they were arrested. They charged several lakhs of rupees from aspirants,”  police said.  A demand draft is drawn for Rs 1 lakh, cash Rs 1.80 lakh, a car and other articles have been recovered from the accused persons,” the police added.

TAGS
Central Crime Branch CCB KG Halli
