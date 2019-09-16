Home Cities Bengaluru

Making smart moves in the online space

Karthik Srinivasan, author of Be Social: Building Your Brand Online, tells CE why branding is like insurance and needs to be invested in

Published: 16th September 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karthik Srinivasan (File Photo |EPS)

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addictive, time-consuming and often envy arousing, social media has taken over a large chunk of our time and life. And this was the trigger for Karthik Srinivasan, city-based communication professional and author of the latest book Be Social: Building Brand Online, which was launched over the weekend.

“All of us are hooked to social media. As per the Global World Index’s latest report, we Indians spend about 2.25 hours every day on assorted social media channels. All these channels are totally free. Yet, the most expensive fee we are paying them is with our time (and data). But we never ask the question: ‘What are we getting out of the 2.5 hours that we spend on them?’,” says Srinivasan, arguing that it is possible to get something “meaningful and tangible out of this huge chunk of our everyday life spent on social media platforms.

The target audience for the book published by Westland Publications – the main content of which was ready in about two months in early 2018 – is every working professional. Freshers, he says, have an advantage over others who have not thought about their personal brand yet, while for the experienced, the book could work as a self-help guide to first identify a brand positioning for themselves and nurture that brand consistently. “Building on your personal brand is like insurance. You need to invest in insurance when you have money and are healthy so that it helps you when you lack both, later in life. Similarly, investing time and effort in your personal brand when you have a steady, well-paying job is essential so that you have something to hold on to when you find yourself without a job/prospects, which could happen to anyone,” he says.

In an industry where ageism is prevalent, Srinivasan explains that people older than 40-45 see themselves being replaced by younger, cheaper (salary-wise) people. “To avoid such a scenario, it is important to start taking your personal brand seriously as early in your career as possible,” he says. While one would assume that the best way to reach out to the audience would be the online space considering the content of the book, Srinivasan says that in the course of writing and publishing the book, he realised the power of a printed book. “I’m an obsessive blogger from 2000. I blog every single day, either on my own blog or on social media platforms like LinkedIn or Twitter. Even for such a compulsive daily writer like me, I see the value people ascribe to a printed book. In a printed book form, there is a certain coherence of thought and
mind, for the reader. They sink into the topic and gain specific knowledge with limited distraction,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Be Social: Building Brand Online Karthik Srinivasan Global World Index
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp