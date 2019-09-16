Man pulls up duo for harassment, gets beaten in Girinagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man was beaten black and blue by two people in Girinagar. The victim Praveen JP, on learning that the two had been teasing his wife and her sister-in-law, went to question them. However, the duo attacked him causing serious injuries. The victim filed a complaint in Girinagar police station.

Praveen is a resident of KB Colony in Girinagar of Banashankari 3rd Stage. According to the complaint filed by him, the incident happened on September 10, but he filed a complaint only on September 13, as he was admitted in the hospital for treatment.

The accused have been identified as Anil and Dhananjay, who is also living in the same area. Praveen told the police that his wife and his sister-in-law would complain regarding the eve-teasing. The duo would allegedly pass lewd comments on the women. When Praveen questioned them, they got into a heated argument and thrashed Praveen.

An investigating officer said a case has been registered against the duo for assault and further investigation is on. The victim refused to comment about the incident.