Home Cities Bengaluru

Master strokes

In another corner, the gallery houses many paintings with bursts of colour. Rao, a self-taught artist, paints what is observable in life.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the Veterans’ Vision exhibition  Meghana Sastry

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After showcasing artworks of various artists for five successful years in Victoria Layout, Fidelitus Gallery has moved to a more spacious and green location in Basavanagudi, where it is hosting new creations of three senior artists from the city. The exhibition, titled Veterans’ Vision, features paintings by eminent artists CS Krishna Setty, Chandranath Acharya, and U Bhaskar Rao.  

As you enter the space, the strikingly happy face of an emperor captivates you. Acharya, the artist behind these paintings, says this is his effort to connect with imaginations and aspirations of ordinary people. “The face of the emperor is very familiar, and his unabashed happiness is something we resonate or at least witness with modern politicians. It is an effort to strike a chord and also make fun of these elements,” he says. The 70-year-old artist was a cartoonist for more than 30 years, and this duration has had a significant influence on his work. “I specialised in etchings and engravings in my course, and for me, the dark deep lines on a smooth surface are almost musical,” he adds.

In another corner, the gallery houses many paintings with bursts of colour. Rao, a self-taught artist, paints what is observable in life. His series featuring puppets in various poses have become extremely popular. “I observed the vibrancy of the puppets when they are made to dance with the strings, and I was instantly drawn,” he says, adding that he has been adding to the series for over 7-8 years.  

Setty’s work, on the other hand, is designed to evoke emotion. His work has been displayed in California, Los Angeles, New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania, among other places. The metaphoric visuals are dark, replete with unknown hieroglyphic symbols. “I have left my work untitled because the aim of the artwork is to draw in the viewers and force some sort of a reaction out of them,” he explained, saying that is the point of art -- to provoke people to think about it.  

Talking about the thought behind the exhibition, Koteguddi S Ravi, an in-house artist at the gallery, says there is nothing common in the works of the painters, all of whom have received Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in the past, and they come from unique points of view. “The only commonality is that they have been artists for a vast amount of time, and the exhibition wants to show how diverse art can be, even if you have been involved in it for a significant amount of time,” he tells CE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fidelitus Gallery Victoria Layout CS Krishna Setty Chandranath Acharya U Bhaskar Rao
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp