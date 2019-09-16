Miscreant poses as policeman, robs distributor’s employee of Rs 78000

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A miscreant posing as police personnel robbed a distribution agency employee of

Rs 78,000, on the pretext of checking his scooter. According to the complaint filed by Suresh S, 19, a resident of Bannerghatta Road, he works with a consumer product distributor.

On September 12, Suresh along with his two colleagues had taken the products in a jeep and were distributing them to shops. Around 6.30 pm when they were near Bhuvaneshwari traders in Banashankari, and when Suresh was alone, an unknown person approached him. He asked Suresh his name, address and other details. When Suresh asked why he wanted those details, he introduced himself as a policeman.

He then enquired what was in the vehicle. When he showed him the products, the unknown person forcibly took the money and kept it in his pocket.

When Suresh caught his hand and demanded that the money be returned, he assaulted him. The miscreant even threatened him at knifepoint when Suresh started shouting for help. Suresh told the police that he was unable to note down the miscreant’s vehicle number as he was in a state of shock. An investigating officer from Banashankari police station said, “The miscreant was aged between 25 and 30 years, and he spoke in Kannada and Hindi. We have taken up the case under IPC section 397 and are trying to nab the miscreant. CCTV footage in the surrounding area is being analysed to get clues on him.”