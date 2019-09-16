Home Cities Bengaluru

People fall prey to cybercrimes despite warnings: Bengaluru Police

about two to three such cases are reported every day. Interestingly, even the well-read and educated people fall prey  to these traps.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

cybercrime

For representational purposes

By Priyansha Shrivastava 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite several warnings regarding crimes committed via social networking sites, cybercrime police say such cases are on the rise. According to cybercrime police, about two to three such cases are reported every day. Interestingly, even the well-read and educated people fall prey to these traps.
The first eight months of 2019 saw a sharp increase in cases, where people were trapped through online interactions. According to the department, ‘gift-matrimony fraud’ has been reported in 335 cases. Here, people are lured with the help of fake accounts on matrimonial sites. 

Rajendra (name changed) a resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar said he filed a complaint against a fraudster who extorted Rs 55,000 from him. The fraudster was disguised as a lady named Susan from the UK, who asked Rajendra to transfer the amount to her, as she was held at customs at Delhi airport.

“I told her that my brother is a policeman in Delhi and asked her to contact him. On my claim of knowing the police, she disconnected the call and blocked me,” said 29-year-old Rajendra, a supervisor at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This was not the first time he was a victim to such a crime, six months back, he faced a similar situation. 

“It’s difficult to track whether the server is operated from nearby or from abroad. As the identity of the fraudster is anonymous, it requires a minimum of two days to identify the device used to commit such crimes,” said Yeshwanth Kumar, inspector, Cyber Crime.

“On being instructed to transact money, people should clarify with their bank. Blindly trusting payment links or portals should be prevented,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police Bengaluru crime cybercrime
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp