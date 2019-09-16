Students line up on streets with photos for a greener city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Streets in the Central Business District on Sunday came alive with photos of civic woes such as waste dumping, pollution and traffic jams.

Students of Department of Media Studies at Center for Management Studies, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-university), held photos taken by them to highlight the issues at an exhibition held ahead of International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer on Sept 16. The exhibition saw zero noise pollution and the use of eco-friendly material.

“We wanted to spread awareness on what an individual can do to help,” said Neeraj Dev, a lecturer at the institute.

“Amazon forest fire has depleted oxygen by 15 per cent. It’s high time we stopped talking and took actions. We went to places like KR Market and clicked pictures to show the problem,” Sneha Gautam, a student, said. “We talked to passersby about ozone depletion,” another student, Shradha Chandrashekar, added.