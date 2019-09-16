Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We want the transgender community to be creators’

Over the years, Subramaniam has trained various transgenders in the field of community journalism and has further encouraged them to document their stories to the world.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

activist Kalki Subramaniam (Photo |EPS)

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A driving force for the rights of the transgender community in the country, activist Kalki Subramaniam once again brought the issue of censorship of the human body to the centre stage on Saturday at a panel discussion held at Equal – Voices For A Common Humanity.

Subramaniam, who has actively advocated for the recognition of legal rights for transgender people since 2005, recalls the past decade of her journey as a crucial period with respect to the rights of transgenders.“The transgender rights movement began in Tamil Nadu. The political ideology in the state is also based on equality, which also saw the formation of a transgender welfare board along with social changes in the community,” she said.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict in 2015 that recognised the transgender community as a third gender, Subramaniam emphasises that the struggle is still active and there is a long way ahead. “The SC had insisted on the reservation for trans-people and sought answers from the government but even the most recent implementation has no mention of it. We are still struggling for our rights and identity as a community,” she added.

Over the years, Subramaniam has trained various transgenders in the field of community journalism and has further encouraged them to document their stories to the world. The initiative is aimed towards changing the perception of the young generation towards gender equality and the rights of transgenders. “The transgender community has faced worse situations but we learn to fight. When you look at the reversal of rights, transgenders in the United States have been suffering but in India, it’s comparatively better. We as a community need to continue fighting and that’s required at this point,” she said.

As a transgender activist, Subramaniam’s work has brought gradual change, which has been met with support and courage. Her focus in the near future is solely dedicated to the betterment of the community. “I aim to focus on artistic projects, which will create more opportunities for the transgenders. We want our community to be the creators and not participants,” said Subramaniam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalki Subramaniam Equal – Voices For A Common Humanity transgender rights movement
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp