Woman files harassment complaint against her boss at Marathahalli police station

Marathahalli police filed a case against a 48-year-old manager of a private company for sexually harassing a female employee on the office premises.

BENGALURU: Marathahalli police filed a case against a 48-year-old manager of a private company for sexually harassing a female employee on the office premises. The victim, a software engineer, alleged that he was forcing her into sexual favours in return for a job. 

In her complaint, the woman (28), alleged that Pazaniyappan Velumagil, manager of the company, met her on an online job portal and gave her the job with a decent salary and designation. 
She joined the company in June 2018. Once she joined, he started harassing her by calling and sending her messages late at night. 

He even proposed to marry her and sought sexual favours. A week ago the manager took her to a restaurant on the pretext of buying her lunch and misbehaved with her. 

She approached the police and filed a case against him. The police are in search of Velumagil, who has allegedly escaped from the city. 

