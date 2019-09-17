BBMP split gets official seal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday issued an order to decentralise the administration of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into four zones.

With this, administration of the existing eight zones has been divided among four special commissioners (each will get two zones). The powers of these special commissioners and functioning will be on par with that of the BBMP Commissioner, except that they don’t answer to the state government or council directly.

TNIE was the first to report the news in these pages on Friday, as it was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan at a panel discussion hosted by TNIE and B.PAC, titled ‘Bengaluru Forward -- Infrastructure and Mobility’.

According to urban development department officials, the order is to be implemented with immediate effect, though BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar is yet to sign the order for internal action to be taken. The special commissioners said they were aware of the government order, but were waiting for written orders from the BBMP Commissioner, to take charge. Until then, they cannot act.

The GO states that due to this arrangement, issues pertaining to zones will be resolved at the zonal level itself, and the time taken to resolve issues will speed up. The aim is also to bring in efficiency in BBMP’s administration.

With the GO, the roles and responsibilities of the commissioner and special commissioners have also been redefined. According to the order, the BBMP Commissioner has overall supervision responsibilities along with the responsibility of formulating policies and coordination among departments.

The Commissioner will have the responsibility of overseeing the subjects and wings that have not been assigned to the special commissioners. The commissioner shall place all proposals before the standing committees and BBMP Council and will be representative of the BBMP at the government level with regards to all communication, meetings and committees.

The role and duties of the special commissioners and additional commissioners have also been clearly defined. Along with the powers already delegated to the special commissioners, they will have the powers to take decisions regarding all proposals limited to two assigned zones. They will have complete financial powers of the Commissioner, limited to two zones. They will also have the powers to take decisions pertaining to subjects like zonal engineering works, solid waste management, street lights, zonal projects, housing, town planning (zonal), maintenance of assets, welfare, education, forest, horticulture, health and more. They will also have the complete responsibility of revenue collection, including property tax and other revenue matters, as well as advertisement revenues.

With the decentralisation of powers, SWM and revenue collection will be dealt with at the level of zones and the BBMP Commissioner can now concentrate on critical issues such as policy making, implementation of mega projects, development of infrastructure etc. These measures will help in the overall improvement in the BBMP’s administration, increased efficiency and timely implementation of projects, the GO said.

ZONAL CHARGE

n Officer — Zones incharge

n Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravikumar Surpur — East and Yelahanka

n Special commissioner (Finance and IT) Lokesh M — South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar

n Special Commissioner (Administration) Anbukumar — West and Dasarahalli

n Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D — Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli