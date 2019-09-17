Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans will celebrate ‘happy bird day’ on Sept 28

According to Ulhas Anand, a bird watcher, there has been a drastic drop in a number of bird species.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:48 AM

( Above) A Baya weaver seen building nests and (below) Spot-billed pelicans spotted at Hosakote Lake | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to reclaim the lost biodiversity of the city, Bengaluru Bird Day is being celebrated on September 28. The idea is to not only create awareness of the many birds in the city but also to develop the habit of group bird watching.

According to Ulhas Anand, a bird watcher, there has been a drastic drop in a number of bird species. The population of birds has dropped even in areas like Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, which are prime lung spaces of the city.

There have been many organisations that have hosted group bird watching in the city. Bird Watchers Field Club of Bengaluru, is one of them. It was started by Dr George Joseph and has been organising such events for the past 40 years. On an average 30 to some times 80 bird watchers participate in these events.
Bird survey

Entomologist S Subramanya, will participate in the session. His recent study that revisits Dr Salim Ali’s trail of Mysore Bird Survey conducted in 1939- 40, will be discussed. Subramanya said that more birds have been recorded in this study, compared to the 78 year old study. The recent survey tallied details of over 415 bird species, which is 175 species more than what Dr Ali recorded. 871 skins of 243 species were collected for the study.

Where, when

The day will be observed from 9 am to 6 pm at B V Jagadeesh Science Centre, National College, Jayanagar 7th Block. Lectures and talks on birds, bird boxes and study on bird songs will be held at the fourth edition of Bird Day.

Comments

