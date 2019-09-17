Cyber cops file FIR to tackle Pailwaan piracy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Producer of Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan, Swapna Krishna, has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police to initiate action against those involved in leaking the movie online.



Pailwaan, which hit screens on Friday, was allegedly available on several websites, Facebook and other social media sites. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Cyber Crime police have registered an FIR. “The producer has sought action against those who uploaded links of the movie on Facebook. We will trace the accused soon,” Patil said. The producer said that their anti-piracy team had traced 3,500 links to the movie. “The link is now being shared on WhatsApp, so we had to file a complaint,” Krishna said.