Different strokes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last couple of months, graphic artist George Mathen, better known as Appupen, has been working on bringing sneakers to life. Space seems to be the theme of the season, and this line that the visual artist has worked on, is inspired by “new frontiers and galaxies”. While he was given a broad outline of the requirement –the sneakers named RS 9.8 refer to the approximate speed of gravitational acceleration and the brands momentum, Appupen says, “The idea is to take a 2D product and give it a lore, which always add romance.”

“This was a first for me –creating a character and a comic story inspired by a sneaker. I had to come up with a character and a story based around the sneakers, which is for every sneaker-head and comic fan,” he says, adding that when he creates such characters he doesn’t have to worry about resources, sustainability et al. “I can just freak out with the character,” says the city-based artist who has done graphic novels such as Moonward and Legends of Halahala, and his third graphic novel, Aspyrus was released last year.

Appupen, who works at his home studio in Indiranagar, stays focussed by not watching television and restricts his time on the internet. Currently working on two books, a second part to his popular political satire Rashtraman, he is keen to bring out the comic feel that existed with comics previously. “The book is targeted at any target audience and even children will be able to understand it if they are cued in to politics,” he says.

In a nascent field, Appupen admits that while he usually works independently, he takes up corporate assignments here and there. “Making a living only through comics is not possible. World-over, comic artists hold other jobs or do something that provides a steady income,” he says.