Home Cities Bengaluru

Different strokes

Better known as Appupen, visual artist created comic story inspired by a sneaker

Published: 17th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last couple of months, graphic artist George Mathen, better known as Appupen, has been working on bringing sneakers to life. Space seems to be the theme of the season, and this line that the visual artist has worked on, is inspired by “new frontiers and galaxies”. While he was given a broad outline of the requirement –the sneakers named RS 9.8 refer to the approximate speed of gravitational acceleration and the brands momentum, Appupen says, “The idea is to take a 2D product and give it a lore, which always add romance.”

“This was a first for me –creating a character and a comic story inspired by a sneaker. I had to come up with a character and a story based around the sneakers, which is for every sneaker-head and comic fan,” he says, adding that when he creates such characters he doesn’t have to worry about resources, sustainability et al. “I can just freak out with the character,” says the city-based artist who has done graphic novels such as Moonward and Legends of Halahala, and his third graphic novel, Aspyrus was released last year.

Appupen, who works at his home studio in Indiranagar, stays focussed by not watching television and restricts his time on the internet. Currently working on two books, a second part to his popular political satire Rashtraman, he is keen to bring out the comic feel that existed with comics previously. “The book is targeted at any target audience and even children will be able to understand it if they are cued in to politics,” he says.  

In a nascent field, Appupen admits that while he usually works independently, he takes up corporate assignments here and there. “Making a living only through comics is not possible. World-over, comic artists hold other jobs or do something that provides a steady income,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp