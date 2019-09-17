Home Cities Bengaluru

Fabrics that spell Vibrant styles

The expo will be hosting products of more than 80 renowned designers and weavers.

Silk expo will feature works of around 80 weavers from the country

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning to add a few more exquisite pieces of silk and cotton to your wardrobe for or pre-Dussehra festival shopping? Then, National Silk Expo, a national-level exhibition cum sale of handloom products, is the place to check out.

The expo will be hosting products of more than 80 renowned designers and weavers. There will be displays of fine silks, cotton, saree, suits, dress materials, fashion jewellery and many more items from various states of India.

Indian weavers like Chand Basha and Shiva from Andhra Pradesh will showcase sarees and dress materials made from zari silk upada, Dharmavaram and Gadwal  sarees, while Maa Durga Handloom from Kolkata and Chhattisgarh is presenting kosa silk, ghicha silk, raw silk,tussar and muga silk.

Pochampalli, Maharashtra Paithani, Gujarat Patola, Tamil Nadu Kanjivaram silk, Odisha Sambalpuri cotton and silk by Bullu Sakshi from Indore, Chanderi saree from Madhya Pradesh by Rahul Chanderi Jamdani, Baluchari and other silk materials will also be available. Some of the specials at the expo will be a striking collection of silks with Kalamkari prints and zari borders along with eye-catching Bhagalpur silk from Bihar.  At the event, visitors can explore various traditional handlooms in contemporary styles and can buy it directly from the weavers.

National Silk Expo will be held at Sindhoor Convention Centre, Sarakki 1st Phase, Ring Road, Next to ICICI Bank, J P Nagar till  September 18 from 11am to 9pm.

