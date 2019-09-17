‘Fear isn’t just about curbing art’

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: That art is a personal vocation is further proved by T M Krishna. For the Carnatic musician, an artwork that doesn’t reflect the society is not an art form. The Chennai-based singer was in Bengaluru this weekend to take part in Ranga Shankara’s second biennial festival, Equal Voices for a Common Humanity.

Though the creative works of an artiste are itself the primary channel of self expression, Krishna says it’s essential for them to use public platforms to enable more dialogues. “You don’t create art for other people. But you share art. People confuse between these two. Public platforms like this festival are essential to share, to think your works,” he said, adding that if art doesn’t make you reflect, it is not art. “Reflection can be entertaining, by the way. It can happen through joke. Standup comedies, or Pa. Ranjith’s commercial movie Kaala can also entertain and be a reflection of the society,” he pointed out.

He emphasised that the present situations are imposing a sense of fear among artistes and authors. “If a scenario of fear is implanted, then it is not just about curtailing artistic expression. That’s a second step. First, the thought itself has to emanate. Even in its germination, fear makes sure certain things don’t germinate. That’s where we become numb. We want to change this situation. Question it,” he urged people.

Talking about how Bengaluru is becoming homogeneous, he said, “Bengaluru has its own problems, with certain homogenisation happening in the city. It is a melting pot of people from across the country, which suddenly becomes a homogeneous IT pot. We assume that the city is diverse because it has people from diverse cultures. But diverse population can become homogeneous. That’s what is happening here,” he explained. “There are multiple clusters operating in their own space. While some only encourage traditional art forms like Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music, there are others that are absolute liberal clusters. Do these clusters talk each other? Is Bengaluru one city?,” he wondered aloud.

Krishna also appreciated the efforts made by the young generation to challenge social order. “Young people have been doing interesting experiments in last five-six years. People are challenging the notion of purity, and collaborations. I’m not talking about jugalbandis between two art forms that occupy the same social space. I mean collaborations that are challenging social order, be it about gender or caste,” he explained, citing Bharatanatyam dancer Suhasini Koulagi’s outdoor performance, the Kochi Biennale, and Tamil movies like Pariyerum Perumal and Super Deluxe. “Even in Bengaluru, youngsters are engaging with art forms in different ways,” he added.