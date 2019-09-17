Home Cities Bengaluru

Finding calm in the chaos

Tibetan Healing Sound bowls are used during the relaxation therapy

BENGALURU: Traffic, travel, therapy. In new Bengaluru, citizens’ lives revolved around these issues. As work stress adds to these daily issues, many Bengalureans are opting for different kinds of ways to deal with it. Some like Raghu Iyer (name changed on request) has opted for sound therapy. The relaxation sessions for the 30-year-old has helped him stay calm even as his surroundings may be chaotic.

Sound therapy, which has started gaining prominence in the city, is one of the oldest forms of healing practice and helps one synchronise their own root frequency that they were born with. Take, for instance, the recently-started sessions by Dhyaana School of Wellbeing at Hyatt Centric MG Road, where, during a 60/75-minute session, the facilitator uses vibrations produced by special Tibetan Healing Sound bowls to create a type of energy that can lead to several positive results such as reduced stress, reduced anxiety and improved sleep.

The hotel which mostly has business travellers through the week, is organising sessions at the property as part of their wellness and fitness initiative and FIND experiences programme, designed to help people release, restore, explore.”Eighty per cent of our clients on weekdays are business travellers, who we think could benefit from sound therapy,” says Anum Ajani, marketing communications manager, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.   

Srinivas Vupadrishta, founder of Dhyaana School of Wellbeing, points out that while a varied age group has been interested in sound healing, a majority of their clients are in their 20s and 30s. “From anxiety, depression,  spondylitis and frozen joints, sound therapy has a broad spectrum of benefits,” says Vupadrishta. He uses different bowls – in increasing size, which corresponds to different chakras. “It helps a person get into a deep state of relaxation and ultimately helps the person sleep better which in turn helps the body heal,” he adds.

Rishi Gaurav Bhatnagar, who heads product and strategy for a city-based firm, has been dealing with anxiety issues through mindfulness and meditation. After recently attending some sound healing sessions, Bhatnagar finds his thoughts to be crystal clear. “While medicines can help the body externally, these practices help the body heal internally,” he says, adding that he also had some back issues which completely vanished within a few days of the session.

What is sound  healing?
Sound healing is a practice that involves sounds and vibrations in order to relax and heal your body. It is completely non invasive and is one of the oldest and most natural forms of healing. It is done by using various instruments like singing bowls, gongs, tuning forks, etc.

Benefits
● Increases mental and emotional clarity ● Improves sleep ● Beat depression ● Helps de-stress● Heals migraine, neck pain ● Relief from spondylitis ●Reduces joint aches ● Helps reduce anxiety ● Balancing chakras ● Helps reduce high blood pressure

