Home Cities Bengaluru

People come together to help their priest

Shreekanth B R, Secretary of the TCDS told TNIE that a group of 40, including devotees, local residents and volunteers had been formed.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Bhatt | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the weeks before Ganesha Chaturthi, one gets accustomed to seeing people going door-to-door, collecting funds for the festival to set up pandals. However, in Vidyaranyapura, residents began this practise almost two weeks after the festival. They are also asking for funds in the name of Ganesh, not the god, but a mortal priest.
Ganesh Bhatt is the pradhan archak (head priest) of the Ganesha temple at BEL layout in Vidyaranyapura.

He has been undergoing dialysis for his kidney-related ailments and residents who frequent the temple are seeking funds to help him. The temple is more than 30 years old and Bhatt has been working there as a priest from the time it was opened. He is now 60 years old and has to spend Rs. 12,000 for every dialysis session.

For more than three decades, Bhatt, who stays in an outhouse within the premises, opened the temple to visitors between 5.30 am and 11.30 am and again between 4.30 pm and 9 pm. Bhatt had undergone a few sittings in the past weeks and news of his illness reached the community on Friday when he was not to be seen. A group of devotees went to Tridhara Community Development Society, an NGO which is helping them crowdfund his treatments.

Shreekanth B R, Secretary of the TCDS told TNIE that a group of 40, including devotees, local residents and volunteers had been formed. “For the past two days, they have been visiting every house, urging people to donate for this cause. In fact, many have been quite supportive. This is one of the oldest temples in this locality and several people across generations know Bhatt. Some were born and grew up in front of his eyes and they share an emotional connect with the temple and its archak,” he said.

Many staying abroad have also expressed their willingness to send money. “We are very fond of him. He is a selfless man who would bless anyone without regard for caste, creed or amount of donation. Working in a temple without any expectation shows his noble nature. He does not have medical insurance and no company will come forward now to insure him. The best thing to do would be to pool money and help him. We will collect donations till September 25,” Shreekanth said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp