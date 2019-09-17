Home Cities Bengaluru

Plan sanctions for high-rises see a drop

The BBMP has found that while there has been a drop by more than 50% in plan sanctions compared to last year, there has been a revenue increase by the same percentage.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recent collation of data by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has seen a drop in the issue of plan sanctions for high rise buildings in North and South Bengaluru, but this has had no effect on the revenue generation by the officials. In fact, there is a marked increase.

The BBMP has found that while there has been a drop by more than 50% in plan sanctions compared to last year, there has been a revenue increase by the same percentage.

Explaining the disparity, a BBMP official said, “There has been a reduction in the applications seeking plan sanction and BBMP issuing commencement certificates and occupancy certificates. This is because of various reasons such as the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which has made rules stringent and this has seen builders adhering to a set timeline. It could also be because of stringent laws being imposed by the BBMP to bring in more transparency. But the increase in the revenue is because BBMP has connected its tax collection directly to the guidance value.”

So each time there is a revision in the guidance value, there is an increase in the fee collected, which automatically increases BBMP’s revenue. The guidance values fixed by the Stamps and Registration department, is based on surveys and only shows an upward trend and increase in land prices in the city. “Since BBMP revised its fee collection rules and connected it directly to guidance value, there are no losses,” the official added. BBMP officials said this has invoked a mixed response from realtors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP high rise buildings
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp