Home Cities Bengaluru

Tales of the wandering minstrel 

Now, Tsundue has come out with three books – Crossing the Border, Kora, and Semshook.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tenzin Tsundue owns only two pairs of clothing, and lives off what he makes from his self-published book, Kora – Stories and Poems. The Tibetan poet was in the city for a panel discussion as part of Rangashankara’s biennial fest, Equal. For him, it is not a conscious decision to include activism in his poetry. “I think art and activism started to go together in my personal development. Since childhood, I’ve been truly inspired by the Indian freedom struggle. Considering the Tibetan situation, we needed people who could speak, read, write and inspire the movement, to maintain it and to take physical action,” said the 46-year-old.  

Explaining that the Tibetan identity is almost always associated with the struggle for freedom, Tsundue said, “Since childhood, we have always wanted to do something for the movement. Some of my friends from college and university were quietly jealous of the fact that I had such a big cause to live for. But the younger generation is always inspired by the idea of freedom.”  

However, it took some time for Tsundue to start writing. “I grew up in a Tibetan refugee school, and our English education was not so great. It had always been a struggle to improve on the language. I started to write only when I was at a university in Bombay,” he said. Here, he was fortunate enough to stumble upon the company of the Bombay Poet. The group would meet on the second Saturday of every month. “Nissim Ezekiel used to grace this meeting of hardly 15 people. There were terrible things happening in the room. Someone would read their poem, and others would shred it. It was almost a bloodbath of poetry, but that was the best lesson of my life,” Tsundue smiled, adding that he was able to share his work only after his second year in the circle. “One of my first lines was articulating my identity as a Tibetan in Bombay. I am more of an Indian except for my Tibetan face. I was trying to articulate the multiplicity of my identity,” he said.  

Now, Tsundue has come out with three books – Crossing the Border, Kora, and Semshook. For his work, he was awarded the Outlook-Picador Award for non-fiction in 2001. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp